King tides expected to impact low-lying areas in South Florida

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials across South Florida are preparing for the next round of king tides.

Water levels are expected to be 3 feet higher, likely causing street flooding in low-lying communities and areas with poor drainage.

The levels have already been rising at the Pelican Harbor Marina.

City of Miami Beach officials issued a press release highlighting the actions they’re taking to combat the potential flooding.

Beginning as early as tonight, we’re expected to experience tidal levels about 1 foot higher than predicted. Read more and view our king tides schedule: https://t.co/N5ptpJeV7A #MBRisingAbove pic.twitter.com/DLnFehEOaY — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) September 26, 2019

“The public works team is fully staffed and ready to respond to any flooding reports,” the release read. “In preparation for the king tides, staff has begun cleaning storm water systems to reduce pollutants from entering the waterways and are conducting inspections to reduce flooding.”

Temporary pumps and generators were put in place to reduce effects from rising tides.

The City of Miami directed their social media followers to a website that provides safety tips.

“Do not drive through floodwater as it may be deeper than it appears, and unseen debris could cause flat tries,” one tip read.

Over in Broward County, the emergency management department echoed the same tip on Twitter.

“The unusually high seasonal tides affect low-lying communities prone to flooding and the effects of sea level rise,” a tweet read. “Avoid driving through flooded areas.”

Sunday will have the highest tides of the year.

The king tides are expected to last until at least Oct. 3.

