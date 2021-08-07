SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida church lent a helping hand to children preparing to head back to school.

The King Jesus International Ministry in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday donated 400 backpacks.

Volunteers also head out pencils, pens, erasers, glue sticks and crayons.

Cassandra Sheppard, supervisor at CARES Community Center, said the event aimed to empower and equip young students for learning.

“It’s been very impacting to see that the children are excited, that the parents are excited, because it’s one less expense they don’t have to worry about, and it’s bringing joy to the community,” she said.

Children and their families were also treated to music, free food and face paintings, among other activities.

