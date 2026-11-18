HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 2-month-old boy last seen in Homestead over a month ago.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, King Cambridge has been missing since Oct. 16. The infant was last seen along the 3000 block of Northeast 41st Terrace.

Investigators said the baby may be in the company of 34-year-old Paris Lowery.

Lowery stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and she has a piercing under her lip.

Lowery and Cambridge may be traveling in the north end of Miami Dade County.

Officilals urge anyone who sees them to refrain from approaching them and call law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on Lowery and Cambridge’s whereabouts, contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), Homestead Police at 305-247-1535 or 911.

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