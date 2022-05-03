MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade presented the 11th annual fundraiser Kids For Claws at Joe’s Stone Crab, Tuesday afternoon.

Funds from the event will benefit several programs for the club like homework assistance, professional mentoring and summer athletic programs.

“My best friend invited me to go to the Boys and Girls Club, and that’s when everything changed for me,” said Student of the Year Cristiane Melo. “It gave me a completely new direction to life. It made me see that I am capable of doing things and that I do have a future.”

“It’s important to be back here and having events like this because it’s all about raising the money to keep the programs going,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade. “We have thousands of kids that are coming through the clubs and education programs, sports programs, and without the support of these kind of events we can’t continue.”

This year’s event was held in memory of Judy Kramer and raised $175,000.

Kramer helped create and chair this event and was a longtime board member until her passing in 2021.

