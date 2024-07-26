SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Children who are battling serious diseases were treated to a well-deserved summer of fun.

Friday was the final day of a weeklong Camp U.O.T.S., which hosted 32 kids currently battling cancer and blood disorders at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. The kids spent time enjoying exciting activities and their time away from a hospital environment.

Earlier this week, they spent two days at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

The last day included a pool party, go-kart racing and swimming.

“It concentrates on patients with cancer, on treatment, the majority of them, who have the opportunity to be away from the hospital environment, be able to give the appearance a break and have experiences they would normally not be able to have because of their condition,” said Dr. Athena Pefkarou, an oncologist.

The kids also got to form a bond with staff members, many of whom are former campers who survived their own childhood cancer diagnosis.

