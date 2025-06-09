KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - All of us have a family member or a friend who has dealt with, or continues to deal with, cancer. In Key Biscayne, a special group of people is aiming to help the fight against the disease.

They say the journey matters more than the destination. For this cancer-fighting crew launching from Hovey Bach, the journey is the mission.

A seven-day, 330-mile journey, where every mile is a move to fight cancer.

It began 26 years ago, after founder Steven O’Brien lost his mother to lung cancer. He picked up a paddle and turned grief into purpose.

“She passed in 1999, and that started the organization,” he said. “All we knew is that you had to keep the blue on the left and the green on the right, and that’s all the kayaking experience we ever had.”

What began as a tribute has become a movement now known as Castaway Beach.

The launch draws hundreds, from veteran paddlers to first-time volunteers, all united in the fight.

This year, breast cancer survivor and first-time volunteer Jeanette Dovales led the ceremonial first stroke, five years cancer-free.

“It was a tough time because I really had to do this on my own, even though I had the support of my family at home,” she said. “But luckily everything went great, so I was very honored when I got the phone call from Captain Pino saying, ‘Will you do the first stroke?’ And I said, ‘Of course, I’d be honored’.”

Among those watching was her son, Nick, who saw her honored for the fight she never gave up.

“My mom deserves it,” he said. “She went through a lot, and to see her go through the first paddle, it meant a lot to me and my family.

And now, as one united family, the castaway paddles for survivors, rides for fighters, and runs for those we’ve lost.

“Our culture is to celebrate life,” said Captain Eric Pino. “Being out there is difficult and long and hard, but fighting cancer is harder, so that is the common bond that brings us all together.”

While the castaways move the miles, their mission funds the future. Their efforts support the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, where hope is being turned into healing.

“Investments that we make now are going to turn into cures to benefit those patients,” said David Lombard of the Sylvester Cancer Institute. “So it’s always a long-term project, and we’re always looking to the future.”

To the castaways and everyone impacted by cancer, what started as a small effort has turned into a powerful mission. Their journey from Miami to Key West is about more than miles.

“I hope that we can make a better world to honor those who have fought and to remember those who have lost the battle,” said Steven.

They are set to arrive in Key West on Friday.

