KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community is mourning the loss of a beloved Key Biscayne woman after she lost her life following an e-bike collision. Now, an emergency council meeting has led to a temporary ban on the electric bikes.

On Friday morning, the Key Biscayne Village council held a meeting for the community to hear opinions after a 12-year-old riding an e-bike crashed into 66-year-old Megan Andrews, leading to her death. Officials convened in an effort to prevent another tragedy like this.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at the intersection of Woodcrest Road and Hampton Lane while Andrews was riding her bike. Neighbors in the area called for action from the local government, including life-long friend of Andrews, Mark Fried, who says that for too long, they’ve treated potential e-bikes and scooter accidents as “no big deal.”

“She rode past me around 6:50 [p.m.] Wednesday night before this happened we greeted each other and I can’t believe that was the last time,” said Jennifer Butrich, a friend of Andrews.

The gathering had a huge turnout as dozens of people came out to plead the council to pass the ban.

“We need to stop this,” said Mike Davie, an attendee at the meeting. “I always worry it’s going to be my father on the sidewalk, but we lost an incredible light. She was an incredible person.”

A female attendee said, “I don’t walk in peace. I have to walk the dog, but I’m walking looking left and right because they come zooming by.”

Tensions got high at one point, while the vast majority of the crowd wanted the ban, one woman said there should be more education and suggested Andrews wasn’t wearing a helmet.

“She died because she was not wearing a helmet,” said one woman as boos can be heard among the crowd.

Friends of Andrews remembered the victim on Tuesday. In an interview with 7News, Fried said she was more than a one-in-a-million type of person.

“She was an amazing educator. She taught my nephew who has special needs,” he said. “She’s known and loved by the community. That gives me the privilege to cry.”

In Florida, there is no age limitation or license needed to use an e-bike. Residents have been urging council members to limit the use of e-bike for children as they believe young people are simply ignoring or don’t know the rules of the road.

“I’m glad that you are reacting,” said Michelle Estevez. “I’m glad you had to wait for someone to be lose their life when we have been asking for this for two years.”

But more than frustration, there was sadness as the community grieved a beloved mother, special disabilities teacher, longtime resident and friend.

“I think everybody in this room knew this tragedy was going to happen, but we didn’t know who it was going to happen to,” said Gene Sterns. “We couldn’t have lost a better person.”

During the meeting, the ban was passed unanimously, which would be in effect for the city of Key Biscayne, except for the Crandon Boulevard as it is a county road. The council members are now working with the to ban e-bikes on that street as well.

Commissioner Raquel A. Regalado is working on an ordinance to allow Key Biscayne to enforce their law on Crandon Boulevard.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.