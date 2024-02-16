KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community is mourning the loss of a beloved Key Biscayne woman after she lost her life following an e-bike collision. Now, an emergency council meeting is set to determine whether these types of transportation should be banned.

On Friday morning, the Key Biscayne Village council held a meeting for the community to hear opinions after a 12-year-old riding an e-bike crashed into 66-year-old Megan Andrews, leading to her death. Officials convened in an effort to prevent another tragedy like this.

Friends of Andrews remembered the victim on Tuesday. In an interview with 7News, Mark Fried, a life-long friend of the victim, said she was more than a one-in-a-million type of person.

“She was an amazing educator. She taught my nephew who has special needs,” he said. “She’s known and loved by the community. That gives me the privilege to cry.”

The incident happened on Wednesday night at the intersection of Woodcrest Road and Hampton Lane while Andrews was riding her bike. Neighbors in the area called for action from the local government, including Fried, who says that for too long, they’ve treated potential e-bikes and scooter accidents as “no big deal.”

In Florida, there is no age limitation or license needed to use an e-bike. Residents have been urging council members to limit the use of e-bike for children as they believe young people are simply ignoring or don’t know the rules of the road.

The meeting is now underway as the community awaits the results of this assembly. Meanwhile, it is unclear if the 12-year-old will be facing any consequences.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.