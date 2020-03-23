Key Biscayne restricts entry for non-resident travel amid coronavirus pandemic

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Key Biscayne has begun restricting entry for non-resident travel in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a checkpoint tent has been set up at the intersection of Rickenbacker Circle and Crandon Boulevard, Monday.

The enforcement comes after the Village of Key Biscayne issued an emergency executive order for non-resident travel.

They’re asking people who don’t have any business in Key Biscayne or don’t live there to make a U-turn and go back.

7SkyForce cameras showed the traffic backup stretching about half a mile from the checkpoint.

The restrictions are being enforced to keep tourists who may possibly carry the COVID-19 away from the city in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.