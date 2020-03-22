Key Biscayne issues restrictions for non-resident travel amid coronavirus pandemic

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Key Biscayne will be enforcing restrictions for non-resident travel as the rest of South Florida ramps up their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the village will issue an executive order restricting non-resident travel, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday. However, as of Sunday night, they have not elaborated on the extent of the restrictions. Officials said they will email those details to residents.

Officials also addressed a report from The Miami Herald stating there are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Key Biscayne.

“The Village has not received any notification from official health authorities regarding COVID-19 confirmed cases within the Village. We are verifying this news,” Key Biscayne Village Manager Andrea Agha said in a statement.

