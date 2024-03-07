MIAMI (WSVN) - An accused child predator will remain behind bars as he awaits trial following a new round of evidence introduced by prosecutors in the second day of pre-trial hearings.

In a pre-trial detention hearing on Thursday, the court listened to new testimony of another alleged victim who said South Florida gymnastics coach Oscar Olea sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.

“He started putting, like, equipment against the wall, where the windows were and things like gymnastics equipment to cover,” said the woman in a recorded testimony.

The woman, whose identity is being protected, is now 26 years old. She said she was assaulted by Olea when she was 13.

“He pushed me, and he starts kissing me,” she said.

The victim testified Olea encouraged her to take private lessons and that the first assault took place at the gymnastics studio where he taught her.

She said she and Olea had sex over 10 times.

She testified that Olea took her to his one-bedroom apartment, where his mother also lived.

At one point, she told investigators, Olea took her to get an ultrasound because he thought she was pregnant.

“How old were you when that occurred?” asked detectives.

“I was 13, 14 around that year,” said the victim.

“How old was Oscar?” asked detectives.

“He was 12 years older than me. I remember clearly, so he was, I believe, 26,” said the victim.

Olea is accused of inappropriately touching and in some cases having sexual relationship with minors he coached on Key Biscayne and in Coral Gables for over a decade.

The lead detective on the case for Key Biscayne Police also testified on Thursday, as the defense pieces together the timeline of Facebook messages between Olea and the alleged victims.

The defense said getting a correct timeline is important because of a scrutinized photo found in the messages showing a man romantically holding a young woman in front of a closet.

Prosecutors said the man in the picture is Olea. The defense argues that the quality of the photo makes it difficult to tell who the person is.

The judge ruled Thursday afternoon that Olea will remain behind bars until his trial begins on May 2.

