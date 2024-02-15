KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash claimed the life of a woman on Key Biscayne who was out for a bicycle ride.

Sixty-six-year old Megan Andrews was fatally hit by a 12-year-old while riding her bicycle at the intersection of Woodcrest Road and Hampton Lane, Wednesday night.

Mark Fried, the victim’s friend, said he’s known her all her life and said she was more than a one-in-a-million type of person.

“I’ve known Megan since she was 10,” he said. “I’ve known her as a little kid, I know her as a teenager, she’s known and loved by the community. That gives me the privilege to cry.”

Fried pointed the finger to the Village of Key Biscayne government, saying that for too long, they’ve treated potential e-bikes and scooter accidents as no big deal.

“Stop signs don’t mean anything. Cars don’t mean anything. They are just out there,” he said. “There are two sides of the story. One is the failure of leadership and not setting or enforcing rules. The bigger story is the loss of a wonderful woman.”

For years, and as recently as Tuesday night, residents appeared at the Village Council meeting to warn members that something awful could happen if they don’t crack down on children, who are years away from obtaining a valid driver’s license, who are driving e-bikes at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.

Residents said these kid drivers are simply ignoring or don’t know the rules of the road.

“I’d like to say that the safety and security of our residents is a top priority,” said Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco during Tuesday’s meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting ended with village officials being asked to draft their opinion on the matter. But following the death of Andrews, the Village of Key Biscayne is rolling out immediate measures.

“Residents are so outraged by the ongoing crashes by e-bikes that the mayor has announced an emergency city council meeting on Friday, Feb. 16, where I will be proposing an emergency ban on e-bikes and scooters effective immediately,” said Rasco in a video.

But Fried said the move by the village could be too little, too late.

“This leadership, they didn’t do their jobs,” he said.

Rasco’s office told 7News that the mayor was not available for an interview on Thursday but would have more to say in Friday’s meeting.

It is unclear whether or not the 12-year-old involved in the fatal crash will face any consequences.

