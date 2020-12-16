Kendall Regional, Holy Cross receive batches of COVID-19 vaccines

(WSVN) - The coronavirus vaccine has arrived at two more South Florida hospitals.

Kendall Regional Hospital administered its first batch of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday to their frontline workers.

They said roughly 300 doctors and nurses in the emergency room and intensive care units are expected to be vaccinated by the end of the day.

Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale also sent video to 7News of workers there receiving their first shipment of the COVID vaccine.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.