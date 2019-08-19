Kendall Regional doctor dies after falling off cliff in Ibiza

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heartache was felt among doctors and nurses at Kendall Regional Hospital.

“It’s not going to be the same in the ER,” Michelle Asseo, Sirovich’s co-worker, said.

Dr. Daniel Sirovich, a resident at Kendall’s emergency department, died in a tragic accident overseas.

“It’s devastating. Honestly if you knew him you were lucky. If you didn’t, it’s your loss. He was a rare beautiful soul,” Michelle Asseo, Sirovich’s co-worker, said.

Last week, Sirovich and his fiancée were in Europe on vacation. They went sightseeing in Ibiza when the 34-year-old doctor tried to take a picture near a cliff and fell to his death. The couple were celebrating a dream come true: Sirovich’s new job at a Boston area hospital. He was supposed to start next week.

Family and friends posted to social media to express their grief for a brother and a friend who dedicated his life to helping others.

“He had a mission to save lives. He did that all the way through, and he wouldn’t have wanted anything otherwise,” Asseo said.

Sirovich’s family is working on arrangements to get his body back to the States for a proper burial.

Meanwhile, the staff at Kendall Regional Hospital will be holding a vigil for Sirovich Wednesday evening.

