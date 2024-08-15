MIAMI (WSVN) - A Kendall man who shot and killed his son’s neighbor during a dispute about a dog has been sentenced to life with a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison, ending a nine-year legal battle with a court outburst directed at the victim’s widow.

Seventy-five-year-old Omar Rodriguez was found guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in May.

“We the jury find as to count one, the defendant is guilty,” said the foreperson.

Officials said Rodriguez confronted 52-year-old Jose Rey with a gun and pulled the trigger following a dispute over a dog defecating in his son’s yard.

Jose, a husband and father of two, died a few days after the shooting.

On Thursday, the judge sentenced Rodriguez.

“We found his sentence to life with a 25-year mandatory minimum term,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch.

Prior to making his decision, Jose’s wife, Lissette Rey, spoke in favor of a harsh decision against Rodriguez.

“I beg Your Honor, the harshest sentence imposed to the coward, the murderer,” she said.

But her statement did not sit well with Rodriguez, who interrupted her as she spoke.

“The pathetic coward was your husband. Bitch! That’s why I killed him,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was shuffled away into a holding room by nearby officers after his remarks.

Jose’s family and friends gathered after the judge’s decision came down to speak to the media.

One of the family members displayed a photo of Jose on his phone.

“I wish, though, that the death sentence would’ve been on the table,” said Lissette. “I’ll never get to see my husband again so where’s the justice in that? So, at least he is behind bars, and he can’t harm anybody else.”

