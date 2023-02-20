CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday morning, emergency vehicles blocked off lanes on the Turnpike due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike were shut down after a K-9 officer was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Around 2 a.m., the officer was driving southbound when he observed a car rolled over in the area of 200th Street where he stopped to help.

As the K-9 officer drove away, his car was struck by another vehicle on the Turnpike.

The officer was able to exit but the rear doors were unable to open.

Mimi-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and removed the K-9 from the back seat.

Both the K-9 and the officer were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox