CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday morning, emergency vehicles blocked off lanes on the Turnpike due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike were shut down after a K-9 officer was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Around 2 a.m., the officer was driving southbound when he observed a car rolled over in the area of 200th Street where he stopped to help.

As the K-9 officer drove away, his car was struck by another vehicle on the Turnpike.

The officer was able to exit but the rear doors were unable to open.

Mimi-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and removed the K-9 from the back seat.

Both the K-9 and the officer were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

