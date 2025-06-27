EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was transported to the hospital after being found underwater at a home in El Portal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call at 3:30 a.m. on Friday following reports of a juvenile in cardiac arrest.

Crime scene tape and police cruisers surrounded the home in the area of 156 Northwest 90th Street.

“156 Northwest 90 Street, four-year-old female cardiac or respiratory arrest. Possible drowning,” one dispatcher said over Broadcastify.”The complainant is advising that the juvenile is still in the pool. Says she can’t swim to get to her.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were seen performing life-saving measures on the juvenile as they transported her to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, as well as the girl’s condition, are currently unclear.

This is an ongoing investigation as officers said they are persevering the scene and awaiting Homicide Detectives arrival.

7News has reached out to El Portal Police for more information.

