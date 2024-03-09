HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Hialeah neighborhood woke up to a costly and annoying crime when they found someone had keyed their vehicles.

A 7News viewer on Friday sent Ring surveillance video showing a juvenile walking down the sidewalk near West 29th Way and 68th Place before appearing to reach out and lay a deep scratch into the front of a pickup truck.

Area resident Adam Gonzalez said his vehicle was among those targeted.

“I saw that my whole front of my car got keyed, and we started walking up and down the street and realized almost every single car was keyed,” he said.

In all, neighbors said, dozens of cars were defaced by this vandal.

Gonzalez said officers did take the juvenile into custody.

“One of the neighbors notified the police and got him locked up,” he said.

As of Saturday evening, there is no word of any charges.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.