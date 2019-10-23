Juvenile suspect arrested for shooting security guard at SW Miami-Dade apartment complex

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have arrested a juvenile suspected of shooting a security guard at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police arrested 16-year-old Patrick Dean at an abandoned apartment at 11381 SW 216th St., at approximately 7 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, the security guard said he spotted Dean at around 1:45 a.m. while patrolling the apartment complex in his golf cart.

The guard approached Dean and asked him what he was doing on the property, at which point Dean shot the guard multiple times.

Witnesses said they saw Dean fleeing the apartment complex holding his waistband.

The victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Police later found Dean in the abandoned apartment and took him into custody.

Dean has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

