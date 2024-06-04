CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two lieutenants from the Coral Gables Fire Department rescued a juvenile green sea turtle in distress at Matheson Hammock Park Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said the turtle was severely entangled in fishing line when discovered by a civilian who notified the firefighters during their training session.

The Miami-Dade Sea Turtle Conservation program was contacted ad quickly arrived to render aid. The organization transported the turtle to the Marathon Turtle Hospital, where it is currently receiving treatment.

The Coral Gables Fire Rescue expressed gratitude to the person and the wildlife organizations involved in the rescue.

“Thank you to the citizen and these important wildlife organizations!” said the fire department in an Instagram post regarding the sea turtle save.

Wildlife officials advise the public to call the Miami Dade Sea Turtle Conservation at 305-310-3046 if they ever discover a distressed sea turtle.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.