MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders were at the scene of a crash in Miami Gardens that has left a juvenile hospitalized.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Northwest 183rd Street and Northwest 47th Avenue where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Gardens Police Department were on the scene Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that a pedestrian was struck at the crash site.

The young person was taken to a local hospital, Miami Gardens Police said. Authorities have not confirmed any other information regarding this incident as they continue their investigation.

An information officer for the department will update the public on this incident around 9 a.m.

