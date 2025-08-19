MIAMI (WSVN) - A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in a Miami neighborhood.

Authorities received reports of a male juvenile shot in the area of North Miami Avenue and 31st Street, Tuesday afternoon.

The injured juvenile was driven by a family member to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7News cameras captured police blocking off part of the hospital’s entrance area where the family member parked their car as officers searched for clues.

The juvenile was also seen exiting the car, appearing to walk with some assistance.

Their exact condition is unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said they have one person detained and the investigation is ongoing.

