SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami announced the death of a juvenile giraffe on Monday.

The female giraffe, who was born on Dec. 15, was discovered deceased early Saturday by Animal Science staff, Zoo Miami said in a news release.

A necropsy at the Zoo Animal Health Facility confirmed a broken neck as the cause of death.

Courtesy Zoo Miami

Zoo officials said they speculate that the giraffe was startled overnight, leading it to run into a fence.

No other giraffes in the herd showed signs of trauma, and they’ve returned to normal routines.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.