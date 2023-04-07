NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One juvenile has died and another has been rushed to hospital after they were pulled from a lake in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the drowning at 1180 NW 99 St., Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where rescue crews surrounded the area to rescue the juveniles.

According to MDFR, three divers were in the water searching for the children.

One of the children was rescued first and transported to the hospital. After searching further, divers were able to find the second child, who was also transported to the hospital.

Ultimately, one of the juveniles did not survive.

A witness at the scene told 7News that one of the children had foliage or some sort of plant wrapped around their leg.

7News spoke to witnesses who saw the rescue attempt.

“That lake has a lot of weeds, and they took out the kid, and then that’s when they took him to the hospital,” a witness said.

“They are very upset, very upset,” said a witness. “Kids over there right now, they’re pretty traumatized, you know, trying to regroup

It is unclear whether the children went into the lake on their own, as officials continue to investigate.

