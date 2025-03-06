NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection with multiple arson incidents in North Bay Village, according to police.

The fires, which occurred shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 28 on the 7500 block of Mutiny Avenue, destroyed three vehicles and a residence, causing damage estimated in the tens of thousands of dollars, police said.

The North Bay Village Police Department (NBVPD) launched an investigation, working in collaboration with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Arson Unit.

Through a neighborhood canvass and analysis of surveillance footage, detectives tracked the suspect to a high-rise apartment building on South Treasure Drive, located less than a mile from the fire scene.

After coordinating with building management, investigators identified the suspect and established surveillance, ultimately apprehending the juvenile without incident.

According to police, during questioning, the suspect confessed to setting all four fires, citing frustration over a school sports matter as the motive.

The juvenile was charged with multiple counts of arson and burglary and transported to the Dade County Juvenile Assessment Center.

