Juvenile airlifted after hit-and-run in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile had to be airlifted to the hospital following a hit-and-run in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said she was crossing a street in the area of Southwest 114th Court and 220th Street at around 6:30 p.m., Friday.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. She is expected to be OK.

Police said a white Toyota hit the victim and took off.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

