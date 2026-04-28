MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a juvenile to the hospital after the young pedestrian was hit by a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, officials said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck near the intersection of Northwest 188th Street and 12th Avenue, at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

7 Drone Force hovered above the dark colored car involved against the fence of a home, which is located just south of a school zone, after it apparently veered off the road and into the sidewalk.

A rescue helicopter landed near the campus of Miami Norland Senior High School and airlifted the young victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

7News has learned the victim is a middle school student.

The vehicle involved has since been towed away from the scene.

Police have not provided further details about this crash, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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