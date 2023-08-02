MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in Miami Gardens are sharing their heartache, as the driver responsible faces charges in connection to the crash.

Loved ones were seen Wednesday morning leaving candles and flowers at the site where, police said, Patricia Garner was fatally struck, July 27.

“In out hearts and our memories, she will live forever, God,” said a family member. “We thank you, Lord, but we miss her so much on Earth.”

They were later seen holding hands in a circle, as they were led in prayer.

Allie Mobley, Garner’s sister, described her as a loving human being.

“My sister was one of the most loving, caring persons in the world,” said Mobley,

A sister, mother and grandmother, Garner died a few days after she was struck by a vehicle. She was 67 years old.

Garner’s family told 7News they want to make sure that the person responsible for her death, identified by police as 62-year-old Sharon Leola Cox, is held accountable.

“You know, this person is out on house arrest, and I wish Patricia could have the opportunity to have house arrest,” said Bruce Baskin, Garner’s brother. “But I will tell you this, that this lady is a danger to the public, she’s a danger to anyone that’s walking around because what she committed was cold-hearted and heinous.”

Investigators said Garner, was walking out of the Community Action and Human Services Department Building, located on the 16400 block of Northwest 25th Avenue, where she worked, when she was struck by Cox, who was leaving the parking lot.

Detectives said Cox also struck Garner’s son and another person on her way out. The driver, they said, did not bother to stop.

“It’s unimaginable to believe that you look at three people there on the ground, and you drive off over the sidewalk and leave,” said Mobley.

Cedric Garner, another son of Garner’s, said his brother suffered leg and face injuries in the crash.

“My brother was so traumatized the last few days,” he said. “When he knew he was coming here, he said it’s something he can’t do, he can’t relive this again.”

Garner was critically injured and died in the hospital the following Sunday, when she was taken off life support.

“It’s hard to just wrap my head around why you would do that to someone who was helpless and just keep going,” said Cedric Garner.

Mobley said her sister was a beloved and well-known in the community.

“Every child in the neighborhood knew where Miss Pat and the warehouse was, and they spent a lot of time there,” she said. “She would give you the shirt off her back, she would give you anything she had. She fed half of the community.”

Cox was later arrested by police.

“Only a heartless person — and I’m speaking about Sharon Cox — would run over a human being and leave them in the street to die,” said Baskin.

“My nephew was on top of your car and rolled off on the ground. How could you not know you hit something and then to drive across that grass over there and leave?” said Mobley.

“It’s something that really hurts,” said Cedric Garner.

Cox was originally charged with leaving the scene of the crash with great bodily injury. As of Wednesday night, that charge has not been upgraded. She remains on house arrest and is expected to have her arraignment in court on Aug. 25.

Garner was a mother of three and had several grandchildren.

“This is a sad moment for all of us, but we’re a praying family, and we know that justice will be served,” said Mobley.

