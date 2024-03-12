SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community activists gathered in Surfside to call for an independent investigation into a teen’s arrest and the vice mayor’s actions.

Holding ‘Justice for Joshua’ signs, activists gathered Tuesday evening in front of Surfside Town Hall to make their voices heard ahead of an evening commissioner’s meeting.

The protest comes days after an alleged push landed 18-year-old Joshua Epstein in jail as officials charged him with a felony charge of assaulting an elected official.

Epstein was arrested after footage, given to 7News, shows Surfside Vice Mayor Jeff Rose yelling at Epstein, claiming the teen pushed him.

What led up to the exchange captured on video wasn’t recorded on video and isn’t clear.

Epstein’s mother, Eliana Salzhauer, is herself a former Surfside commissioner and critic of town leaders. She was at the protest gathering on Tuesday.

“I want my son’s name cleared and I want a full investigation because the corruption that allowed this to happen in town hall must be eliminated or no resident is safe,” said Salzhauer.

The charge stems from a Surfside squabble that allegedly took place after a candidate forum held at Surfside Town Hall.

“Keep pushing me, Josh, keep pushing me. Back up,” Vice Mayor Jeff Rose is heard saying in the video. “You already pushed me once, and you can do it again and see what happens. You already pushed me once, and it’s on camera.”

Epstein and his mother have both been critical of the Surfside government and claim the push allegation and the subsequent arrest are purely political.

On Tuesday, commissioners will hold a meeting for the first time since the incident occurred.

One of the commissioners, Marianne Meishcheid, tried to add a resolution to the agenda, calling for a vote that would censure the vice mayor for alleged abuse of power.

However, the town manager said that Meishcheid’s submission didn’t meet the deadline for the meeting.

While the Epstein issue won’t be the focus of the meeting, many activists plan to bring up the topic during public comment.

