(WSVN) - A newlywed couple had to enlist the help of their wedding party to give their post-wedding ride a push to the nearest gas station.

“Come on push, push! Lightweight, lightweight,” said the men.

“How you guys feeling?” a man asked the couple.

“Good. Thank you for helping us,” said the bride.

The video was posted on Instagram by social media page Only in Dade.

The couple seemed to be in high spirits, enjoying the ride.

They eventually made it to a gas station to fill up, meantime their new life together awaits them.

