SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade pet owner is desperate to have his beloved dog back after, he said, a stranger snatched the animal outside their home.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Edgar Fonseca is looking for Mimi, his family’s 6-year-old Yorkie.

“[Mimi’s dog tag], this is music for us. Every time she would walk around and that sounds, that’s the only thing we have left,” he said.

Tuesday night, Fonseca said, Mimi was at his home near Southwest 260th Terrace and 130th Avenue.

The distraught owner said the Yorkie was outside using the bathroom when she went under the front gate.

Fonseca said it’s part of her routine.

“Then she comes here, walking in here, goes around here, and then she is about to go back again, ’cause that’s the routine,” he said as he walked around near a grassy area, next to a mailbox.

That’s when, Fonseca said, a car approached and a passenger got out.

“Sees her in here, and [the passenger] goes exactly like– gets out the car right here and goes like that, calls her, takes her and goes in the car and left,” said Fonseca.

Fonseca said he looked for Mimi in his neighborhood for hours but couldn’t find her.

He realized she was taken after watching his surveillance cameras and getting a glimpse of the passenger.

“It’s a white car. It’s a Nissan Pathfinder. According to the picture, she’s a white person, and she got a ponytail,” said Fonseca. “It’s a man driving. I believe the man has a mask, wearing the mask in the car, and they look like from 50 years old to 60 years old.”

Fonseca said Mimi had just been bathed, so she didn’t have her collar or tags. She also isn’t microchipped.

Fonseca said Mimi was wearing a tutu when she was taken.

“You can see the pictures, you know? It’s very hard,” he said as he fought back tears. “It’s like I always tell my friends, I got four kids: my German shepherd, Mimi, my daughter and my son.”

Now Fonseca hopes the people who took Mimi can bring her home.

“If you see this video, please, just bring Mimi back,” he said. “Nothing is going to happen. We just called the news because we want it to reach everybody.”

The family has also filed a police report with Miami-Dade Police.

