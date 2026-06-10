MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial of the prominent real estate developer accused of causing the death of a teenage girl on a 2022 boating accident entered its third day with testimony from a first responder and body camera video that was shown to the jury.

The jury for the trial of George Pino on Wednesday watched bodycam video from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials who first responded to the Labor Day weekend crash.

Prosecutors took to the stand Robert Brutto, a retired Marine Patrol officer for what is now the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. He was one of the first first responders who arrived to the scene of the boat crash that claimed the liufe of 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez.

Brutto testified that when he arrived, he saw Pino, as well as two girls on a good Samaritan’s boat who needed immediate medical attention. Both of these young victims were treated at the scene.

“Did anybody here witness what happened?” Brutto is heard saying in the bodycam video. “We took one female from that boat and two other people. I don’t know if one was a female, but I’m not sure if the other one was a female. So there were three of them.”

“The female that you said was taken off of the other boat, are you referring to Lucy?” said the prosecutor.

“Lucy? Yes,” said Brutto.

Fernandez was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she later died.

Fernandez was one of the 12 girls on Pino’s boat celebrating a birthday that later turned into a tragedy when the vessel struck a channel marker.

Pino is facing several charges, including manslaughter.

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