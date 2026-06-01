MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial for real estate broker George Pino is set to get underway this week, nore than three years after a boat crash that claimed a teenage girl’s life and severely injured another.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Pino, who faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and vessel homicide in connection of the 2022 Labor Day weekend wreck.

The 54-year-old defendant is accused of recklessly operating the boat that crashed. Seventeen-year-old Lucy Fernandez was killed, and Katy Puig was left with life-altering injuries.

Pino’s defense in court last week had several requests for Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez, including a motion to dismiss.

“The court is going to deny the defense’s motion to dismiss,” said Tinkler Mendez.

The defendant closed his eyes as the judge explained her decision to go to trial.

“There are issues for the jury to decide amid credibility determinations, and then apply the law as it exists to determine whether or not Mr. Pino’s conduct in this case rose to the type of recklessness to sustain a verdict,” said Tinkler Mendez.

Pino’s defense team also wanted the trial to be moved to either Palm Beach County or Orange County, citing extensive media coverage and its impact on potential jurors.

That motion was denied by the judge Thursday afternoon.

“The extent of publicity, I don’t expect that to subside at all, and that’s going to be something that I believe and I’m hopeful that the way I make jury selection, that we will be able to select a jury,” said Tinkler Mendez.

The judge also decided to defer her decision on the defense’s motion to exclude mentions of underage drinking and photos of 61 empty containers found on board.

Before jury selection can begin, Tinkler Mendez must also decide whether or not certain statements made by Pino on the night of the crash can be used in court.

State prosecutors presented their argument last week.

“It’s not that he had a higher duty of care, it’s that he became more reckless knowing that these factors were around him, and yet he decided to traverse that channel in the way that he did,” said State Attorney Laura Adams.

Pino’s defense team argued their client was not under the influence at the time of the tragedy, calling it a terrible accident.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Lt. William Thompson, the investigator who spoke with Pino after the crash, took the stand Thursday.

When an attorney asked him whether he observed signs that Pino was impaired, Thompson replied, “No, sir.”

Cecilia Pino, the defendant’s wide, also took the stand.

“Did you have alcohol that day prior to the boat crash happening?” asked Adams.

“I did,” sais Cecilia.

“Did your husband also drink alcohol that day?” asked Adams.

“I do not know,” said Cecilia.

While jury selection is expected to get underway on Monday, Tinkler Mendez expects opening statements to be read next Monday, June 8.

If convicted, Pino could face up to 15 years in prison.

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