MIAMI (WSVN) - The selection of a jury has begun in connection to allegations regarding the safety of Tesla’s autopilot system, following a fatal crash in 2019 that, the victim’s family says, was caused by misleading marketing.

The landmark trial began with a jury selection at 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the downtown Federal Courthouse as the first Tesla autopilot case to reach a jury in the country. The selection to determine who will be seated is meant to weed out any biases, including individuals with sentiments towards or against self-driving technology or sympathies towards the family.

The case stems from a crash in 2019 after a man, driving a Tesla on autopilot, crashed into a parked car in Key Largo, plowing through a caution light and a stop sign. The ensuing crash led to the death of 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon. Her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo, was also severely injured.

The family of Naibel filed a lawsuit against Tesla in federal court, pushing for accountability, claiming Tesla’s marketing is responsible for encouraging drivers to overtrust the system. The marketing video is set to be used as evidence in the trial.

Their autopilot software was recalled two years ago because of safety concerns, which the victims’ families argue is an admission of fault by the company. In addition, there is also a federal probe into the recall.

Tesla, on the other hand, denies the allegations and places blame on the driver, who, at the time of the crash, was reportedly texting while the vehicle was in autopilot.

The case is expected to last about three weeks.

