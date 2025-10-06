MIAMI (WSVN) - Jury selection has begun for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend and garnered national attention after becoming pregnant while in jail.

According to police, surveillance video captured Daisy Link holding a gun when the shooting happened in 2022.

The crime she’s accused of committing didn’t garner national attention like what happened while she was behind bars awaiting trial in 2023.

Link had coordinated with another inmate in a bizarre scheme to become pregnant — without ever meeting the man in an attempt to get out of jail.

“It’s a real twist,” Link said in an interview with 7News.

Surveillance video showed officers speaking with Link to confirm how she had become pregnant.

“Everybody says it to me, this is like some lifetime movie network,” said Link.

She gave birth to a baby girl.

“She’s a miracle baby, she’s a blessing,” said Link.

Link and the baby’s father, Joan Depaz, pulled off their plan without sharing a room after discovering a lapse in the jail’s security.

“We was talking, you know, back and forth and[…],” Depaz told officers.

“How were you talking to her?” an officer asked.

“Through the vent,” Depaz said.

Link and Depaz also spoke with each other over the phone, agreeing on the plan.

“You gonna have my baby?” Depaz asked.

“Yeah,” Link said.

“You wanna do it for real?” Depaz asked.

“Yeah, send it to me,” Link said.

Depaz said he sent semen through an A/C vent between their cells using mattress string and saran wrap.

“I put the semen in saran wrap every day, like five times a day for, like, a month straight,” said Depaz.

After that, Link took care of the rest.

“I placed it inside of the yeast infection applicators,” said Link. “From there, yeah, I administered it.”

The convoluted plot to get pregnant was all part of a plan Link hoped would result in her being released from jail, according to a phone call she had with her mother.

“Daisy, how could you,” Link’s mother said.

“What do you mean? I’m gonna sue them and get out. Do you know how much I can sue them for?” said Link. “This was all planned. I can get out now.”

That never happened. But it did prompt security changes at the facility and at all other jails in Miami-Dade.

Link now prepares to stand trial for the murder of her boyfriend.

Jury selection is expected to last two days with the trial expected to begin later in the week.

