MIAMI (WSVN) - A jury reached a verdict in the case of a former Miami Gardens Police officer who was accused of placing his knee on woman’s neck.

After a two day trial, Jordy Martel, 33, was found guilty of one count of battery with a taser and one count of tresspasing, Friday afternoon.

He was found not guilty on three other charges of battery, which included his knee on the woman’s neck, and two counts of official misconduct.

The case stemmed from a Jan. 14, 2020 takedown during a confrontation with a waitress over food inside Tootsie’s Cabaret.

Martel worked an off-duty security job at the time.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.