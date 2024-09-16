MIAMI (WSVN) - A jury on Monday found a 46-year-old man who is accused in the 2019 fatal shooting of a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway guilty on all counts.

Kadel Piedrahita is accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Alexis Palencia on the causeway on Aug. 14, 2019.

The jury deliberated for a few hours on Monday before coming to their decision.

After reviewing several videos shown in court, the jury found Piedrahita guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

“We the jury find as follows as to count one of the charge, the defendant is guilty of second-degree murder. The defendant is guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm,” said the jury foreperson.

Prosecutors hailed the jury’s decision as a huge success as, they say, it was five years in the making.

On Monday, the prosecution and defense made their final arguments to the jury.

Lawyers for Piedrahita argued during the trial that he was defending himself when he shot and killed Palencia. They said Piedrahita and Palencia had bad blood brewing for up to a year before the crime occurred.

It remains unclear what the bad blood brewed from.

But the jury didn’t buy the defense’s argument on Monday evening when they reached their guilty verdict against Piedrahita.

