MIAMI (WSVN) - The jury has begun deliberating in the trial of a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend multiple times in their Miami Gardens apartment.

Closing arguments were made on Thursday in Gayle Blount’s trial.

The defense said Blount acted in self-defense after he thought his life was in danger.

“He saw her reaching for her purse. He knew she kept this small firearm in her purse, and he had every reason to believe it was in there. That was the testimony, not that she picked up the gun,” said the defense lawyer. “To him, in that moment, as any objective person in that situation would believe, he was reasonable to think she was reaching for the gun.”

But prosecutors said Blount had choices that night and decided to fire upon Knighton.

“He chose to do this. It was his choice to pull that trigger over and over and over again. And what is even more problematic is the defendant acting like it was self-defense,” said the prosecutor.

A second gun was never found at the scene.

Blount is on trial for attempted first-degree murder after the shooting took place in the apartment in May 2021.

That night, investigators said, Blount and his ex-girlfriend Bridget Knighton had an argument that escalated into Blount shooting her at least five times.

Both Blount and his ex-girlfriend have admitted to having a rocky relationship.

The jury was sent home for the day on Thursday. They will resume their deliberations on Friday morning.

