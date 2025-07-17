DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Jurors delivered a split verdict against a Doral charter school security guard accused of inappropriate conduct with students.

After 90 minutes of deliberation on Thursday, a jury found Yuniesky Ramirez Martinez guilty of four counts, including offenses against students by an authority figure, two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and video voyeurism in a school.

But he was found not guilty on three charges.

Following the reading of the verdict, 7News cameras captured the former school security guard leaving the courtroom in handcuffs.

Ramirez Martinez was on trial stemming from an incident back in 2023 when, prosecutors said, Ramirez Martinez took two 16-year-old students to a classroom, unlocked the doors and encouraged them to have sex.

After he left the two students alone, prosecutors said he went into an adjoining room with a two-way window and used his cellphone to record them in a sexual act.

Surveillance video from that adjoining room was shown in court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors also had the victim narrate what happened during an emotional testimony in court Wednesday.

“He’s sitting in a chair, and we’re having sex,” said the victim.

The state also alleged Ramirez Martinez harassed the victim for days after the incident and tried to blackmail her into having a sexual relationship with him.

During closing arguments on Thursday, prosecutors read what the defendant allegedly told the victim.

“Defendant said ‘I like what you did to (expletive) and I want you to do it to me,'” prosecutors said.

But the jury did not find him guilty of solicitation. Ramirez Martinez’s attorneys said there was not enough evidence.

“She also ends up later on building on these allegations once it got out of her control, once police are involved, once people made more assumptions,” said the attorney.

Ramirez Martinez is set to be sentenced on Aug. 8.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.