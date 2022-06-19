MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Juneteenth is being observed on Monday this year, but celebrations to mark the national holiday have already kicked off.

Saturday morning, Miami Beach celebrated Juneteenth Independence Day. Artistic and educational programs shared history and the impact of the holiday at Pride Park.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the date marking the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War.

Organizers at the Miami Beach event aimed to remember and honor those who had been enslaved while honoring the contributions of Black Americans.

“It’s our third annual event. We’re so happy to be able to provide this amazing event for our residents to celebrate the historic moment that we are now celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday,” said Lissette Garcia Arrogante, director of tourism and culture for Miami Beach. “It’s important for everyone to recognize our history, to see where we have been, where we’re coming from, where we’re going, and we never forget.”

The Juneteenth celebration continued Saturday in Deerfield Beach. The Freedom Fest featured live entertainment, a kids’ zone and food tasting.

