MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Julia Tuttle Causeway will shut down to traffic in both directions during the overnight hours to allow crews to install a new overhead sign structure, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The eastbound and westbound closure was scheduled to begin at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to last until 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, like the MacArthur Causeway for those heading to Miami Beach from the mainland.

Traffic will be detoured throughout the night. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.