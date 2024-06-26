MIAMI (WSVN) - The case of a former South Florida OnlyFans model accused in her boyfriend’s murder took a new turn involving whether or not a key piece of evidence will be admitted in court.

7News cameras on Wednesday captured Courtney Clenney sitting in a Miami courtroom wearing a red jumpsuit.

The 28-year-old influencer was charged with murdering her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in their Miami high-rise on April 3, 2022.

In court Wednesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Laura Shearon Cruz ruled as to whether or not to exclude a key piece of evidence pertaining to the suspect’s parents.

“I am granting the defendant’s motion, in part as a motion to exclude [evidence], and I’m granting it,” said Cruz.

The judge sided with Clenney’s defense in a computer hacking case against her and her parents, ruling that prosecutors breached an established legal principle in obtaining it.

Jude Faccidomo, an attorney representing Clenney, later spoke with reporters about Cruz’s ruling.

“They have entered the defense camp and invaded the attorney-client privilege,” he said. “The next steps for the state’s attorney office is to dismiss the charges against my client and recuse themselves from the homicide case against Courtney Clenney.”

Clenney is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Obumseli in the couple’s luxurious Edgewater condo.

Earlier this year, prosecutors also charged the suspect’s parents, Kim Dewayne and Deborah Clenney, along with their murder defendant daughter, for hacking Obumseli’s laptop.

State attorneys gained access to Dewayne’s iCloud account, where investigators found messages where the family was working with defense attorneys to try and guess passwords to access the laptop after Obumseli’s death.

Eventually, they got in.

Defense attorneys for the parents said the computer was a shared device between Clenney and Obumseli, and that the parents were authorized to access it.

The defense attorneys were not charged for breaking into the laptop. However, all three Clenney family members were.

“What happened was, they read through attorney-client privilege communications. That’s not proper,” said Faccidomo. “That’s a violation of their privacy rights, and because of that, Judge Cruz excluded any evidence they discovered because of it.”

After a long battle, defense attorneys won on Wednesday after Cruz ruled the messages will be excluded evidence in the homicide case.

Another of Clenney’s attorneys, Sabrina Puglisi, also weighed in on the ruling.

“Prosecutors are not above the law and the rules that our foundation of this country is built upon, and that’s what this proved, and we’re just hopeful that the case can go forward soon, because our client sits in jail while this languishes on in the court system,” she said.

The next hearing in this case has been scheduled for sometime in August.

