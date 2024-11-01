MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has sided with the City of Miami Beach following a lawsuit from the city’s residents on a ballot referendum.

A group of Miami Beach residents sued the city on Thursday after a ballot item was rescinded.

The item proposed a 1% food and beverage tax. The money collected would have supported the homeless and domestic violence centers.

It was rescinded following a vote by the city commission because they didn’t trust where the money was going.

Residents had argued that the commission and the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections were engaging in voter suppression because 20,000 votes had already been cast during early voting.

But on Friday, after an emergency hearing, a judge sided with the city so the votes from the ballot question will not be counted.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.