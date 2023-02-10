MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former Hialeah Police officers are set to be released from jail after being accused of beating and kidnapping a homeless man.

A judge on Friday set bond for the two former officers and a private investigator.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rafael Otano was given house arrest, a $10,000 bond, and a stay away order from the victim, while 22-year-old Lorenzo Orfila Orfilo was given house arrest, a $20,000 bond, and a stay away order from the victim

The pair are accused of detaining Jose Ortega in mid-December, after a disturbance at a Hialeah bakery.​

But instead of arresting him, authorities said, the now former officers kidnapped him, drove him to a remote location and beat him up.

Attorneys on Friday made their closing arguments before the judge makes a decision.

“Judge, as you know, the burden under Arthur is proof is evident before the presumption is great,” said a prosecutor. “That is for the defendants, and specifically the defendants Otano and Orfila, their actions have shown an affront to this criminal justice system. They’ve shown through their actions that they not only have betrayed the badge, but they betrayed their department, they’ve also betrayed this community.”

“The Constitution guarantees people a right to bail with limited exceptions,” said defense attorney Michael Pizzi. “Mr. Otano and his family have a right to pretrial release based on these false allegations made while someone was intoxicated, who he had arrested two weeks prior for selling cocaine and methamphetamine.”

Also in the courtroom was a private investigator, Ali Saleh, who was also granted bond.

He was given house arrest and a $10,000 bond.

Saleh is being charged with tampering with a witness in relation to this case.

Throughout this bond hearing there has been lots of testimonies and arguments between the prosecution and the defense.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.