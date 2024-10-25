SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man arrested for alleged connection in the Hammocks Homeowners Association multimillion-dollar fraud investigation appeared in bond court Friday.

Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday the arrest of Ivan Dario Diez.

According to prosecutors, Diez is one of five HOA board members accused of racketeering and stealing more than a million dollars from residents.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer set his bond at $50,000. A Nebbia hold was placed on his bond, meaning he must divulge the source of the collateral or funds being put up.

The state attorney said the group of five stole more than $6 million from Hammocks residents in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Monica Ghilardi, the former HOA vice president, and Myriam Arango Rodgers, the former HOA treasurer, pleaded guilty to grand theft and will cooperate with the investigation.

Authorities urge anyone else involved to turn themselves in.

