HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 47-year-old woman who was arrested after a hit-and-run in Hialeah claimed the lives of an elderly couple appeared before a judge.

Susej Calcines was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash.

According to police, Calcines told them that she had no recollection of the crash and that she suffered from an undisclosed medical condition. She also has a clean driving record and this was the first crash she had been involved in.

During her court appearance on Tuesday, prosecutors told the judge that they were unsure if they could move forward with the vehicular homicide charges because they need to prove that Calcines was driving recklessly, but they will be moving forward with the other two charges of her leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death.

Judge Mindy S. Glazer set Calcines’ bond to $30,000. She also ordered her to be placed on house arrest, she must be fitted with an ankle monitor and will not be allowed to drive.

The incident happened on Sunday after Hialeah Police arrived at the scene of a crash in the area of East Eighth Avenue near 48th Street.

Investigators said Calcines was driving her black Mercedes SUV, traveling southbound, when she struck and killed both victims as they were crossing the street.

Police said that she kept driving and fled the scene. The elderly couple were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims’ daughter, Maria, identified them as 87-year-old Julio Hernandez and 84-year-old Manuela Hernandez.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.