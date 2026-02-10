MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge will decide the fate of a man convicted of murdering a 10-year-old during a 2013 robbery at a nail salon in North Miami.

On day two in the sentencing of 31-year-old Anthawn Ragan Jr., Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez will decide whether he gets the death penalty or another life sentence.

Prosecutors and legal counsel on Tuesday questioned witnesses, from the fire chief who responded that day to a forensic psychologist who’s informed on Ragan’s mental state.

The victim’s parents wept in the Miami courtroom Monday, as they recalled the day their 10-year-old son, Aaron, was shot to death during a robbery gone wrong at their nail salon in 2013.

“I can’t explain to you much the pain,” said Aaron’s father, Hai Nam Vu.

Ragan now faces the death penalty after causing what prosecutors called indescribable destruction on a day that would change a family’s life forever.

“We don’t celebrate any more holidays,” said Vu.

According to prosecutors, the incident happened during a month-long crime spree, where Ragan had killed a different person just days before.

They said he and another gunman entered the family’s nail salon, located on Northwest Seventh Avenue, and demanded cash.

Vu told prosecutors that when the money wasn’t as enough or less than expected, he was struck in the head and then shot by Ragan.

While he survived, another bullet would tragically hit Aaron.

During Monday’s testimony, they listened in on the 911 calls from that day, a sound that was too triggering for some family members.

Ragan had since pleaded guilty to the young boy’s murder.

Now a judge is tasked with deciding between the death penalty or life in prison.

“The evidence will show that the death sentence should be imposed,” said a prosecutor.

At one point Monday, Aaron’s father bravely looked his son’s killer in the face and forgave him, saying that it’s what his son would’ve wanted.

As of noon Tuesday, testimony continues as prosecutors questioned the forensic psychologist who has knowledge of Ragan’s mental state.

Ragan is already serving a life sentence for killing a different person in a separate incident back in 2013.

