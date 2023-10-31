MIAMI (WSVN) - A decision looms as a judge considers the fate of 13-year-old Derek Rosa, who fatally stabbed his mother on Oct. 12 before he called to admit to the heinous crime.

The teen’s family appeared in court on Tuesday, pleading for mercy on Derek’s behalf as they entered him into a not-guilty plea.

“The only thing we have left pending for today is the motion to remand the defendant to the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center,” said Judge Richard Hersch, of the 11th Judicial Circuit.

Judge Hersch must determine whether Rosa will remain in an adult facility or be held at a juvenile jail, requesting further information from attorneys during Tuesday’s hearing.

“For right now, I’m going to reset this to November 9 and get a sense of what is — a better understanding of all the different facets of this young man in this case,” he stated.

Derek’s arrest earlier this month stemmed from an admission made to 911 dispatchers, confessing to the fatal stabbing of his mother inside their Hialeah apartment.

“He is so humble and respectful,” said Derek’s father, Jose, in a court hearing last week. “We all cor him. We just can’t imagine how happened.”

Rosa’s family appeared in court on Friday, pleading for leniency during the teen’s initial appearance.

“I guess what we’re asking for is another opportunity — a second chance — to help him grow and become mature as a grown man to put this behind him,” said Jose.

While Rosa was absent from his arraignment on Tuesday, his family attended the proceedings.

The murder trial has been scheduled for February 2024.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.