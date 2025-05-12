MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge rejected a former Miami-Dade County commissioner’s request for a new trial.

Former Commissioner Joe Martinez was found guilty of political corruption charges back in November.

Martinez accepted $15,000 from a supermarket owner in exchange for pushing legislation to benefit the business.

He argued he deserved a new trial because of a lack of evidence and said only the board can create new legislation, not a commissioner.

However, the judge did not buy his argument and rejected his request.

Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

