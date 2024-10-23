COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo is taking a sigh of relief after a U.S. District Judge ruled that he can protect his Coconut Grove home from seizure.

The $2.5 million home has been a point of contention in a nine-month legal battle between Carollo and the owners of Ball and Chain, a Little Havana restaurant and entertainment venue.

In June 2023, a Fort Lauderdale jury found Carollo liable for violating the rights of the owners and, as a result, was ordered to pay damages totaling $63.5 million.

His home was set to be used to pay off a multi-million dollar judgment against him.

In February of this year, U.S. Marshals posted a notice of levy and began the process of repossessing his assets.

Carollo’s legal team fought back at every turn. They argued that the home was protected under Homestead Exemption.

Months later, a judge ruled in his favor and on Wednesday, that decision was upheld.

Carollo said he was very happy with the judge’s decision.

“This is a big victory for the people of Florida however it is also a victory for me and the residents of Miami,” said Carollo. “The homestead of individuals is sacred. It cannot be taken by anyone that claims they’re owed money.”

However, the owners of Ball and Chain released a statement saying that they plan to appeal the decision.

“We have a public official who famously abandoned his homestead in Coconut Grove to run for commissioner in Little Havana, where he then abused his governmental power to chill the free speech rights of the local businesses,” said Jeffrey W. Gutchess, the attorney for Ball and Chain.

Carollo previously lived in Little Havana to be eligible to run for commissioner in that area. But in 2023, before his trial began, he moved back into the Coconut Grove home when it was drawn into his district’s map.

